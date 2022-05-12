Editor: In cannot imagine making such a huge decision as to having an abortion.
That being said I can, however, imagine my right to not get pregnant in the first place.
If this means being celibate, using birth control, or being in a relationship where the male partner is held responsible — this is what I wish to address. Enough of the media and political agenda of this not being a 'woman's' prerogative!
Beyond this line of thinking, I would rather be alone rather than be told how to live my life. OK, how about some logic from the men - other than just the media, political and, yes, even religious parties?
Women are way past the realization that we have no recognition in the everyday living of society.
As a challenge, can I hear from the men in our society and how they address this abortion issue?
If the man in a sexual relationship is unwilling to accept responsibility for his biological urges, what does this say for continuing our society in a manner as to promote a better environment for all. Yes, correct me if I'm not seeing this as biological urge for, otherwise, the abortion issue is moot.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.