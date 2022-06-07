Editor: I cannot sit here in my home — safe — and not comment on the violence happening with all the continuing mass shootings in our great land. I watched our president speak and, for once, I had to agree with him! Enough is more than enough. A precursor is I respect the right to bear arms if you are defending your private space, etc. However, how in the world can you stretch that right for ‘combat’ weapons and guns being sold Willy Nilly. All I hear in deference of the NRA is “the right to bear arms” and, yes, nothing is being said about guns being sold to anyone, much less combat weapons. I wish someone could tell me about this reasoning.
FYI, I did not vote for our president but was impressed with his sincerity. Guns for hunting, for defending your turf — yes! NRA followers, can you define the reasoning about guns for any other purpose? I have yet to hear any comment with all the violence happening.
What do you say? Our president also spoke to mental illness and how this is NOT an American problem. Other countries are also dealing with their people and current world stress; yet, those countries aren’t having the mass shooting incidents the USA is experiencing. Good question NRA.
Also referenced in his speech was the fault of lobbyists. Does this sound like a majority of the population? You may disagree with me, but I think not.
I am aware of mental illness and have taken courses — and certified — with the National Awareness for Mental Illness, NAMI.
These mental disabled people need meds, correct diagnosis, supervision, and support. If this is something you are dealing with in your house hold — do not shrug off your part in this issue and responsibility. If you sit comfortably and think this can’t happen in Havasu, think again.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
