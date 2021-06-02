Editor: I saw read in today’s newspaper that Joe Biden did not approve of two of his party persons not adhering to his latest diatribe. Of note, President Trump did the same thing. Here is what I believe: You can still support your political party and still have a different opinion and reasons to justify them and, vote against your leader with out being chastised. Why? Are we all going to follow the leader even when that leader might lead us into danger! If our elected officials cannot do their job without being looked over their shoulder every day — for every vote — then they aren’t doing us justice and listening to us as their constituents. I advocate independent thinking in life as well as cohesiveness within a political party. Why can’t we have both. I prefer we have more elected officials be free to vote for their convictions along with insuring our rights.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Tell that to the Republicans whom Turtle Boy McConnell has said not one of them will ever vote for anything proposed or recommended by Biden.
