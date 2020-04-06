Editor: Ah Ha! Ask my friends and family. I have been promoting the same opinion as in our editorial in today’s paper (April 6). I respect others privacy except when it impacts my, and others, environment. Personally, I think the HIPAA law is way too extreme and I have often refused to sign the exclusion whenever I have been presented with it.
We have become so complacent about signing — not reading (comprehending) — that our culture is becoming somewhat illiterate. If I were to contact Covid-19, I would certainly want my friends, family and others I may have innocently come into contact with to know it, including my name! I would also add if I had been to the market. post office, etc.
I have been holding back on writing this opine so I am thankful our editor has opened this particular door about ‘privacy’. Stay safe, healthy and informed.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
