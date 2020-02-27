Editor: I just finished the follow up on the latest Lake Havasu City council meeting about allowing zoning of storage units at the mall area. I agree with the business owner(s) about having the mall surrounded by storage units and how it may distract from the entire purpose of the original zoning. I do not believe this is the best use of our resource and that there is plenty of available land other than the mall area to choose from.
And, for another thing, I would like to have explained what “in-fill” is? It infers that we are closing the barn door after the horse has escaped.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
