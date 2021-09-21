Editor: I am sorry, but I don’t understand the newest transit guidelines. A recent article goes on to explain the newest ‘door-to-door’ availability. Without even reading the entire article I am so confused.
I have written about this issue before when the “new” transit system was being considered.
I stated then that the current system was working but needed to be tweaked somewhat; i.e. — expand what was already working. i have used the previous system and it was always booked — more the reason to just expand a successful service. No one responded to that idea!
I also read,so far, into today’s article that there were going to be stages into this new system? Don’t fix what isn’t broken may be an antiquated phrase but still relevant today.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
