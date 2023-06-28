Editor: There are two items I wish to address to our Havasu community.
1. If there are any more studies about what to do with our “Catalyst project”, those funds will soon be depleted. I follow the local news concerning the project and, frankly, I’m confused. Those funds were earned because we entered the contest with award winning (second place) ideas suited for our community. What happened and why.
2. I am concerned about the huge pay raise for our three public officials and how the Council could justify such extravagance. Early in my working career I worked for a public entity, so I do understand keeping up with the Jonse’s. At that particular time in history a comparison of wages dealt with comparing apples with apples; otherwise, the scale would be unbalanced. No where in my observation in our Today’s News Herald reporting did I see this comparison was instigated. In fact, two of the Council members questioned this as well!
Of course, I do not demean the job these three employees are performing. There is, however, a but. When my husband worked for the city there was a cost saving edict whereby all city staff took a 5% pay decrease. In time our circumstances improved and the afore mentioned 5% was restored — but not for everyone. Hmmm. This edict had a negative effect on our household budget and what does this say for fair play.
I love our Havasu community which is why I retired here; however, we cannot pretend we are New York City!
