Editor: I have followed all the procedures and protocol allowed to me in regards to obtaining the covid-19 vaccine; I signed up on Jan. 21 with Safeway online as instructed by the local Lake Havasu City pharmacy. I signed up – in person – at our Havasu Regional Medical Center, also on Jan. 21. I recently signed up at Liska Pharmacy, using the info in our Today’s News Herald publication on Sunday, Feb. 14. Pretty recent, wouldn’t you say? So, my dilemma is I haven’t been called for any of the areas registered even though I see in our Today’s News Herald of Wednesday, Feb. 17, that appointments are being made and vaccines are being administered.
Let me illustrate; I am in the age group designated for phase 1B — I’m 82. I hear scuttlebutt about those in Phase 1A not taking advantage of their status. I further illustrate that the information I’m reading is the next level, phase 2, is being opened.
What, pray tell, do I have to do besides “camp out” in order to get my vaccine’ even though I hear others are getting theirs? Which is it, no vaccine — should be reported, not covered up — or what? I have been told they (those supposedly the know) don’t have the vaccine! Why, then, is the media saying otherwise?
I appreciate and accept that those who do not wish to have the vaccine should be moved along and those of us in the hierarchy of phase 1B be next. What am I missing here? No one has this answer but I am not accepting of what I read or hear. I wish to be protected for myself and my loved ones and others — friends — but what are my options?
In the meantime, I see the additional phases are moving along, regardless of those in the previous phases still not vaccinated.
I realize there will be no answers to my letter, other than those who sympathize. No one else in the ‘know’ is willing to tell me what, where and when!
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
