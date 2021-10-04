Editor: A recent editor column talks about preparing to conserve water in Lake Havasu City. I have several issues to address in light of this pending/now subject; namely 1) All talk/no action, 2) who should be rationing water and why.
1. All talk, no action. We talk a good story about conserving; however, those with the power/authority continue to approve new subdivisions to our community are the same groups who will restrict the community’s water supply. I for one have tried to illuminate as many extra water issues in my home and./but will be further penalized ‘when’ we are desperate to conserve water. (Mark my words.) I realize the building industry is a huge contributor to LHC’s economy as well as a large employer. Don’t we know of someone, maybe yourself, who have had to change their career in order to adapt to a changing environment or because of job loss? I did! Don’t we have unsold homes in LHC already?
2. Who should be conserving? In another column entirely it stated the golf course(s) were using .50% of our water. Previously I had read our major golf courses were using reclaimed water. I applaud using reclaimed water, but — who is telling the truth? I believe our community is conserving water —in my neighborhood no one is watering down — how about yours? I see most people using bottled water both a convenience and water conservation plus work for people at the bottling factories. An addendum to “All Talk and no Action.”
I shop locally and support my community and care about our future. In conclusion, is this an uphill battle or can we accomplish a united goal.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.