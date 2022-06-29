Editor: I have been waiting, and searching, to respond to something positive in our world! My gratitude is expressed in the announcement of the Mylar of our 'world famous London bridge'. [I had to look up the word Mylar in my dictionary — yes, I still use one!] That being said, I have always marveled at the feat of Robert McCulloch in bringing this UK bridge to little ole Havasu. But I digress; the article in Today's News Herald June 24, is what I'm referring to and the fact that the schematic of the bridge — from concept to arrival in Lake Havasu City is now available and on display for all to see and appreciate in our 'museum of LHC history'. I can only urge you to read the article if you haven't already or see this marvelous account of the English London Bridge in person at our museum. Can you surmise I am excited? Kudos to Jay Coombs and Jim Boatright for their perseverance in this accomplishment.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
