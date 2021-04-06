Editor: When did it become ok to openly display vulgarity against a President on flags and vehicles? Not only do children see this but it is teaching them that this is acceptable “adult” behavior which it most certainly is not. Never before in history have we been subjected to such disgusting displays. Yes, we have all had discussions and bad things to say about the opposing candidates but never like this! Never until four years ago when this type of behavior was encouraged to grow along with hatred and violence. It sickens and saddens me that we have come so low as Americans. We the people use to be better then that.
Patricia Mattioli
Lake Havasu City
