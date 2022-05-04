Editor: I am delighted that the information regarding Mr. Fichtelman’s prior conviction (1991 of 100 counts of lewd or lascivious conduct with an eleven-year-old) can be used in his current trial.
I am however a bit disappointed that the court decided the topic of the first victim’s pregnancy might distract the jury.
Distract them from what, exactly? This case today is about a 14-year-old who asserts she was impregnated by Terry Fichtelman. The state has supported that claim with DNA evidence.
By suppressing the information about the first victim’s pregnancy, we minimize the emotional, physical and psychological pain inflicted upon her and the lifelong ramifications of child molestation.
I cannot begin to understand what it feels like to face an abortion at 11-years-old. I applaud her for speaking out. That took courage, strength, and heartache. Yet, she was willing to do that to spare another child similar heartache.
If she is willing to share her testimony, the least we can do is listen. Through no fault of her own, she lost her childhood, innocence, and her first child. As for the second victim, well, I do not know Mr. Fichtelman’s finances, but I sure hope the courts also factor in the issue of child support. Regardless of who has custody of that baby today, if DNA evidence supports that he is the father, he should contribute to the financial support of that child.
Patricia Perez
Lake Havasu City
