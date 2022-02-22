Patricia Perez: Get what you pay for Feb 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $10 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor: If Terry Fichtelman is unhappy with the public defender our tax dollars are paying for, perhaps he should hire a private attorney with his own money that he feels would do a better job.Patricia PerezLake Havasu City Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Fichtelman Attorney Economics Law Work Patricia Perez Tax Money Job Pay For × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More from site Kenneth Simons: Hot water Editor: Chemtrail Kelli Ward, Mark Finchem, Jim Lamon, and the rest of the fake el… Stephanie Lueras: 5 steps to lasting habit change, part 2 After a little deep digging last week on understanding the why behind your drive t… Stuart Flamm: Real Democrats Editor: This is a response to the letter by Renee Stevenson. Poll: What do you think of the trucker convoys headed to Washington? You voted: I support them and agree with their views I don't support them and don't agree with their views I don't agree with them but I support their right to protest Vote View Results Back
