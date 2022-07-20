Editor: In 1991, Terry Fichtelman was convicted of molesting his 11-year-old foster daughter and was sentenced to 38 years in prison, due for release in 2029. As a ward of the State, his victim was ordered by the court to terminate the pregnancy.
An eleven-year-old child. Raped. Pregnant. Forced to have an abortion at 11-years-old. Why Fichtelman was released from prison in 2011 is beyond me, but last summer in 2021, at the age of 62, Fichtelman was arrested again after DNA evidence revealed he “allegedly” fathered the child of a 14-year-old girl. He was released on $25,000 bail. DNA evidence with a 95% or greater probability of paternity is enough evidence for most courts to mandate child support, but I gather Fichtelman, who for whatever twilight zone reasons was not on parole after being released from prison, still has the Constitutional right to a fair trial.
Alrighty then. I have questions: Is Mr. Fichtelman paying child support? What does a convicted pedophile do for a living that provides enough income to support a child AND pay for a private attorney anyway? Why is DNA paternity evidence (and his written letter to the court practically admitting paternity) not enough evidence to go straight for sentencing?
Most importantly, does this previously convicted pedophile still have unsupervised access to children while out on bail?
Rejecting a plea deal and holding out for a jury trial is a stall tactic because (as he said in his letter to the court) he does not want to spend the rest of his life in jail.
If you ask me, he should’ve thought about that before “allegedly” impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
Patricia Perez
Lake Havasu City
