Editor: It’s an old joke; “What do you call a medical student who graduated at the bottom of the class?” Answer: “Doctor.” Funny, unless you’re on the receiving end of a bottom of the class physician.
In any other industry, an employer conducts interviews, verifies license status, credentials, years of experience, etc., before selecting the best person for the job. Yet, when it comes to medicine, the employer (you) often pays for a consultation without collecting relevant information like GPA, license status, letters of reprimand, or even criminal history.
State medical boards restrict, revoke, and if necessary, better supervise a physician who may have problems. For example, a doctor convicted of domestic violence might be required to attend anger management classes.
But what about the physician who repeatedly mismanages patient care? Let’s face it, nobody reports themselves for blowing a red light.
Several years ago, a friend scheduled surgery on his right foot. He awoke to discover surgery was performed on the left. He dismissed it as an honest mistake and scheduled corrective surgery with the same physician. Medicare (your tax dollars) then paid the physician twice. Once to create, and again to fix, a problem created by the doctor.
By failing to report it there is no way to know if the physician has repeatedly made the same mistake. The public should also have more transparency regarding physicians, to include the number of medical malpractice insurance claims paid out against a physician in the past five years, or at least post letters of reprimand on the state website.
By increasing competition and raising the accountability bar, everybody wins.
