Editor: It’s an old joke; “What do you call a medical student who graduated at the bottom of the class?” Answer: “Doctor.” Funny, unless you’re on the receiving end of a bottom of the class physician.

In any other industry, an employer conducts interviews, verifies license status, credentials, years of experience, etc., before selecting the best person for the job. Yet, when it comes to medicine, the employer (you) often pays for a consultation without collecting relevant information like GPA, license status, letters of reprimand, or even criminal history.

