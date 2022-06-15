Editor: It’s an old joke; “What do you call a medical student who graduated at the bottom of the class?” Answer: “Doctor." Funny, unless you’re on the receiving end of a bottom-of-the-class physician. In any other industry, an employer conducts interviews, verifies license status, credentials, years of experience, etc., before selecting the best person for the job. Yet, when it comes to medicine, the employer (you) often pays for a consultation without collecting relevant information like GPA, license status, or even criminal history.
State medical boards restrict, revoke, and if need be, better supervise a physician who may have problems. Take for example a doctor convicted of a DUI, or domestic violence. The state might put that physician on temporary suspension or probation while the physician attends AA meetings and/or anger management therapy.
An older conviction might not be relevant, but if it was six months ago, wouldn’t you want to know? It would also be nice to have even more transparency than license restrictions, such as GPA or the number of medical malpractice insurance claims paid out against a physician in the past five years (we do it with homeowner’s insurance policies when selling a home, why not medicine?).
If you do fall victim to sub-standard medical care, report it to the proper regulating authority, so it can be utilized as a teachable moment. Let’s face it, nobody reports themselves for blowing a red light. If the regulating board does not know a problem exists, they cannot take steps to correct it.
By increasing competition in this industry and raising the accountability bar, everyone wins.
Patricia Perez
Lake Havasu City
