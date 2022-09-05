Editor: All I know about farming is that they depend on water, truck drivers, and land - lots of it. I just don’t understand why we sell Arizona and California land (with water rights) to Almarai, a Saudi owned company that grows and exports alfalfa to Saudi Arabia. For that matter, why do we sell any American soil to non-citizens or foreign companies? Can’t we require a bunch of government red tape for non-citizenship owners like Saudi Arabia does to us?
Or even lease our land, the way Mexico does? Lake Mead levels are shrinking rapidly, with government agencies mandating less water allocations, and our response to date has been to sell land with water rights to foreign countries.
I know I’m not the brightest crayon in the box, especially as it relates to worldly relations and big government, but shouldn’t America take care of America first? So please, “Trumpsplain” or “Bidenbabble” this down for me; why are we in essence exporting our water? And while I’m sitting here with my dunce cap on, can someone help me understand why we import things like grapefruit from Argentina, when we have an abundance of it right here in the USA?
I suppose I’ll mail a copy of this letter to our Congressional leaders and wait for the “thanks for your feedback” form letter response, but I also hope to inspire you to write Congress (or at least send them a copy of this letter). After all, if we don’t ask, nobody will answer.
