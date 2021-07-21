Editor: What is happening to the city? New residents and old are wanting to know why the city does not make residents be compliant to city mandates. For instance: Why the city apparently does nothing to home owners who have continually disregarded city ordinances concerning their properties. There are many homeowners who paid a good price for their home, spend a lot of time and money on their property just to find the house two doors down has so much stuff in the yard that you can not see the house. This is fair? We need action to bring the city up to where it should be. All one has to do is take a drive around the city to find homes with trucks, boats, trailers, cars, and trash, that is correct, trash, that have been an eye sore for a long time. Some new residents coming into the city seem to follow suit as they move close to one of these houses and feel, we can do this also. The city has the rules that all residents must follow and the time has come to enforce them. We have the rules and the authority to improve this city, let it start now.
Patrick Hynes
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
