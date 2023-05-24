Editor: Let’s make Havasu great again. As I travel around the city, the sights I see are disturbing. More and more residents seem to be thumbing their nose to the city’s codes. All one needs to do is to take a casual trip around the city.
Trailers full of trash, boats or something that resembles one, with and without trailers, cars, trucks in all types of condition, old rusted ones, some on jack stands and ones on rims, old Army jeeps on jack stands and others all on the front yard and driveways just to name a few.
Question to the city, what are you doing to curb this ?
For a long time now, nothing, has been done. Along the same line, there is no regard to the ordinance of not parking any type of vehicles for sale on open lots or the city streets, the police have just started to get after the people with a decal on the glass, better still, let’s charge them , say $50, after the first warning.
If we want to have a city like we use to have where the residents took pride in the city and their residents, then we need to actively start enforcing the city’s codes.
Question, do we need to vote in new city officials that will enforce our city codes?
