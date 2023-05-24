Editor: Let’s make Havasu great again. As I travel around the city, the sights I see are disturbing. More and more residents seem to be thumbing their nose to the city’s codes. All one needs to do is to take a casual trip around the city.

Trailers full of trash, boats or something that resembles one, with and without trailers, cars, trucks in all types of condition, old rusted ones, some on jack stands and ones on rims, old Army jeeps on jack stands and others all on the front yard and driveways just to name a few.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.