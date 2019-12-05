Editor: The irony of even saying “religion and Trump” in the same breath seems to be lost on many Americans. Considering that Trump has no religion, it is truly amazing that some of the strongest support he receives are from “conservative Christians.” How is this possible?
Although it may be understandable that some conservative Christians may support Trump solely for his perceived “pro-life” stance, there appears to be no other reason to support him. Furthermore, his “pro-life” stance is most likely a ploy to maintain his base.
A Christian is a Christian, A Jew is a Jew, a Muslim is a Muslim…And Trump is a Trumpist…Yes… President Trump’s true religion is his glorification of himself and not the Almighty.
The sole virtue he admires is “unilateral loyalty”… meaning that Trump demands loyalty from others but is himself loyal to no one.
So how does Trump maintain a hold on so many righteous Christians. One dynamic in explaining this is inherent in religion itself… the concept of faith.
Once you chose to have the faith, there is nothing one can do to change the believer’s mind. The only place where faith over fact is appropriate is in religious faith itself. Unfortunately, many Christians have treated Trump as the religious treat their religion.
The more Trump is attacked, the more his faithful support him… regardless of the slew of factual misdeeds and immoral behavior that our President exhibits. What would it take to change the conservative Christian’s view of Trump? Probably nothing.
Yes, as Trump once said, he could truly shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose voters!
Patrick Leyden
Prescott
(2) comments
Space module X23999 to Comrade Simon. President Trump is your president. You must follow him. Those are your orders. Do you acknowledge, Comrade Simon? "Yes, Master Kwan, Simon understand. President Trump is my president. I must follow him. Comrade Simon head to voter booth in 2020 and vote for him again. Comrade Simon, over and out."
Evangelicals say: “All U.S. laws should be based on the bible.”
I say: “So you support stoning Trump for being a serial adulterer?”
Evangelicals say: “Wait, what?”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.