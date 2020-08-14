Editor: Our schools need to take a proactive stance on education and realize this pandemic is not going away anytime soon. Pretending it will is fantasy.
Let’s get real and do some long-range worst-case scenario planning; and hope for the best.
Add classroom space so kids can be spaced at least 6 feet apart in the classroom. Utilize lunch rooms, add portable classrooms and use military style tents that have air conditioning and heating.
Plan for class sizes half of today’s size, no more 30 students in a classroom. Utilize volunteers, aides, and student teachers to assist in the classroom, while one teacher can “electronically” present the class instruction. One teacher could teach two or three classrooms while the kids are on their computers in separate rooms, with the help of aides. Provide a more normal setting for kids. Keep each classroom of kids separated from others all day, all the time; thereby controlling and reducing any infections. Take temps, wear masks, wash hands and use sanitizer. Kids cannot do distance learning for two weeks, go back to classrooms only to be taken out again if infections increase.
Distance learning for grade-school kids does not work well. Packing 30 kids into a standard classroom will not work no matter how many barriers are in place. Working parents are suffering and our kids are suffering.
Patsy Calvert
Prescott
