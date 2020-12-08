Editor: In reference to Dave Tunnell’s letter published on Nov. 4: I applaud your letter, and totally agree with you. There was NO election fraud big enough to overturn the electoral votes by which Joe Biden won. Mrs. Ward, wasting money on trying to disprove the election results is a waste of time. I know you personally....You were my doctor a few years back. Let it go, Kelly, and concentrate on the real problems in America. Let’s all work together and try to unify America, Republicans and Democrats alike. With covid-19, we all need to come together, stop the hate, and beat this silent and deadly enemy.
It will take time, but we’ll get there. There are so many issues that need to be dealt with, rather than tying up the justice system with frivolous claims.
Patsy Fletcher
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.