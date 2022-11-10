Editor: So, Katie, what’s your problem and issue with the hand counting of ballots in Cochise County? If you truly believe you won this race fair and square, what’s to be afraid of a hand count to back up your claim of victory? VOLUNTEERS! No cost to the state. (I verified that by calling the Cochise County Republican Committee who’s using ONLY volunteers who agreed to not take payment for their time and effort). Just wondering, Katie, why are you so afraid of a hand count to verify the machine count? It’s NOT illegal, it’s simply people using their own time to verify, for themselves and others, the outcome.
You should have recused yourself of all authority as Secretary of State during this campaign. Clearly this is a situation of “Conflict of Interest’’ as you’ve shown you are unable to perform your #1 priority duty which is detailed at https://azsos.gov/about-office stating “The highest profile duty of the office is oversight and administration of secure and accurate elections.” Apparently, we won’t know by tomorrow who actually won. The hand counting should be ready by that time and could have been completed already without your and your cohorts’ objections. So, what is your objection and just WHY are you calling this “illegal”? This is not changing the voting procedures at all, as did Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ignored — THAT was illegal! The voting process has already been completed, so please tell me how you claim “Illegal” as a defense for your fear of the truth coming to light?.
