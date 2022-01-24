Speaking up
Editor: In response to the letter by Bob Feliciano published on Jan. 14: In my estimation, he was spot on and expressed the view of the silent majority that seems to be forgotten by our media and political powers. We as a group don’t usually speak up and are drowned out by the squeaky left citizens and the (woke) media. The silent majority thank you, Bob.
Paul Bennett
Lake Havasu City
