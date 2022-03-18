Editor: I read your editorial on March 16. Your last paragraph “Ignoring the will of the majority to serve the interests of the few may be the way it works in authoritarian countries, but it’s not the way things are supposed to work in Arizona or the rest of the “land of the free”. I suggest that you reverse the logic. This tyranny of the majority should not be allowed. Three wolves and lamb should not be allowed to vote on what’s for dinner. That’s not democracy, its mob rule. Keep this nonsense up and you will see an exodus of top earners and entrepreneurs much like what is happening in California. I’d get into the lousy test scores, but that’s a discussion for another day.
Paul Carter
Lake Havasu City
