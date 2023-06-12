Editor: I had to laugh when I read Robert Miles letter (June 9) and his explanation of “Socialism”. Mr. Miles said “Socialism takes the tax dollars the government earns”. The government “Earns” nothing. The government takes money and distributes it to people and programs it deems worthy. Some good, others not so much.
Please don’t use the word earned, because it’s not what they do. Confiscates is a much better description.
