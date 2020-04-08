Editor: Much praise has been said about our police, firefighters, health care workers, and teachers who expose themselves daily and provide a great service and rightly so. However, there is another group of important individuals who also provide a valuable and necessary service; those individuals who are providing us with sustenance. These are the cashiers, store managers, delivery persons, stock people, and truck drivers, and other individuals who have to have direct contact with a public.
The same public who at times, takes their frustration out on these persons because there isn’t enough toilet paper or hand sanitizer. These persons are helping to keep individuals and families with the main ingredients of life, in spite of the mandate to stay at home and be safe! Kudos and bless all of the persons who have to stay in contact with a public that sometimes takes their wrath out on people who are just trying to do their job. These people are feeling the same fear as everyone else — give them a break and thank them all for their service as well!
Paul Hricik
Prescott Valley
