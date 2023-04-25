Editor: After Fox “News” agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $785.5 million in a court settlement, the company released this statement: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems.” Fox’s statement also said “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

On their “news” station however, you’ll be hard pressed to hear anything in regards to their settlement or their statement admitting falsehoods in their broadcasts. Fox’s payout is a new record for defamation lawsuit payouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.