Editor: After Fox “News” agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $785.5 million in a court settlement, the company released this statement: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems.” Fox’s statement also said “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”
On their “news” station however, you’ll be hard pressed to hear anything in regards to their settlement or their statement admitting falsehoods in their broadcasts. Fox’s payout is a new record for defamation lawsuit payouts.
But Fox’s problems don’t stop there. Smartmatic, another vote counting technology company has an upcoming $2.7 billion dollar defamation lawsuit pending against Fox for their broadcasts that claimed falsehoods against their company and equipment. With all the publicly provided depositions, emails and information that was produced from Dominion’s lawsuit, Smartmatic has an even easier hill to climb to win a judgment or possibly get more settlement dollars from the Fox organization. Fox is also facing a shareholder investigation and possible lawsuit because of their reporting supporting false election claims. Free speech does come with consequences when it is misused. While the payouts may hurt the Fox organization and lead to even more viewership losses, the impacts of their reporting will be damaging to America, democracy and our citizens for years to come. We need to bring back the Fairness Doctrine in news reporting, it was healthier for America as we have seen how easy it is to incite citizens with fake reporting.
