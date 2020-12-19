While Congress and the administration are right to pursue a fifth COVID relief package, the stakes are high for getting the money to where it is most needed. It is also not too soon for America to get back on the road to some sort of fiscal responsibility.
The U.S. Postal Service received targeted help from the federal government in the pandemic’s early days via a $10 billion line of credit as part of the March 27 CARES Act. And there is more good news: USPS has not had to tap these funds as it has more cash on hand – $14.3 billion as reported for the end of fiscal year 2020 — than at almost any time during its history. And in October, USPS had net income of $405 million, the result of record volumes of election mail.
So why are many in Congress now pushing to give USPS at least a $10 billion grant, a provision widely reported to be in the “bipartisan” covid proposal?
The short answers are (a) politics and (b) it is less than $25 billion. In April, USPS made an audacious request for $75 billion in assistance from the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform. Reportedly, congressional Democrats pressured USPS to ask for much more than it was originally requesting.
USPS does have major, systemic financial issues that need to be addressed. It has lost money for 13 consecutive years, defaulted on more than $48 billion to the federal government, and its consolidated balance sheet shows that its liabilities exceed assets by $163 billion.
What USPS needs from Congress is reform that ensures it operates on a break-even basis, as it once did.
To protect taxpayers, and to keep the heat on Congress to make true postal reform, the next covid package should not include money for USPS. Rather, the funds should be put toward helping those who are out of work and facing catastrophe.
Paul Steidler is a senior fellow with the Lexington Institute, a public policy think tank in Arlington, Virginia
(1) comment
“It has lost money for 13 consecutive years…”. So what? The USPS is not supposed to be a money-making operation its primary obligation is to provide “prompt, reliable and efficient universal postal services,” something Typhoid Donnie has totally screwed up.
And when you talk about a “money losing” operation look at the military. Why aren’t they making money?
