Editor: My brother and I were raised in North Dakota. My brother was a former County Supervisor, and for many years his chief concern was, and still is, flood control. The area of flooding usually starts at Grandforks, North Dakota and continues south to Omaha, Nebraska. This results in North Dakota having an excess amount of water, while also having sufficient oil and gas deposits.
Lake Havasu City has a great retired population of people who can and do actually solve problems. Is it not possible for Arizona and North Dakota to work together to resolve appropriate distribution of both resources, thereby resulting just the correct amount of water and gas for both states?
By passing federal control legislation, both Arizona and North Dakota can trade those resources to each other on an add-needed basis for money resulting in a win-win for both states.
Let’s work together to resolve this issue.
Peggy Pawluk
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
How about figuring out a way to distribute water from places that have too much to places that don't have enough?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.