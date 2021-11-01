Editor: I thoroughly enjoyed the (London Bridge Days) parade. It was wonderful seeing the community participation and all the kids out there. Not sure about most other full time residents but we rarely seem to see kids in our neighborhood or around town in general. Perhaps it’s where we live. Either way we really enjoyed seeing the future of Lake Havasu City out there. I was pleasantly surprised to not see any political overtones during the parade until the tail end. We could have done without that. This is coming from a registered Democrat voter. Here’s to another 50+!
Pete Howell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.