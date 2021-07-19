Editor: Imagine my surprise this morning when I assumed my usual spot on the front porch with my Today's News-Herald and cup of Joe. Not one, not two, not three but four of the most vociferous complainers in our fair little city had once again been published. Messrs.’ Schweizer, Barber, Warner and Ms. Finfrock yet once again lamenting the crisis de jour. Just for once can’t just one of you try to write something positive? It really must be difficult on your psyche.
Pete Howell
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Pete - [thumbup][beam][thumbup]
