Editor: Lake Havasu City has touted that the proposed utility rate increases will merely replace the current IDD tax.
But since the IDD tax does not sunset until after the coming fiscal year, those residents in the IDD district will end up paying both the IDD tax and the higher utility rates for the first year.
Hardly an equitable plan. A more palatable solution would be to delay the hikes for one year and utilize a portion of the forthcoming 11 million dollar pandemic allotment funds to offset the difference.
Or postpone one of the city's questionable capital improvement projects. After all, aren't we citizens just as important as a 20/20 Vision project?
The city has also been mum concerning subsequent base rate increases amounting to an additional 67 percent on water and 19 percent on sewer. But based on the huge fund balances projected by year five, these increases are overkill.
And what about water conservation? None of the plans address the drought and looming water allocation cuts. True, the city now utilizes only half its allotment. But to pretend future cuts won't be deep enough to make us bleed is reckless planning.
A year's postponement both to save the citizens from double taxation and to add water conservation incentives to these plans is not too much to ask, is it?
But then again, knowing how this city loves to run roughshod over its citizens, I expect the city council will say, "Damn the naysayers, full steam ahead!"
Peter Brookhouzen
Lake Havasu City
