If a tree falls in the forest – or, as the case may be, if Joe Biden conducts a virtual town hall – and there’s no one to hear it, does it make any noise?
With rallies and other live events frozen by the pandemic, the presidential campaign is limited to news coverage (so-called earned media), paid ads and, importantly, social media. As Barack Obama proved in 2008 and 2012, and Donald Trump demonstrated in 2016, social media is critically important in modern politics, even without a novel virus.
Which brings us to April 28, when the Biden campaign held a virtual town hall to discuss women’s issues and to showcase an endorsement from the 2016 nominee, Hillary Clinton. The hourlong event ended with Biden’s YouTube channel having just 7,074 viewers. Additionally troubling for the former vice president, there were 978 “likes” and 2,400 “dislikes.”
Such audience numbers would be disappointing for a mayoral campaign in Dubuque, and the negative feedback is flat out alarming. After 24 hours of replays, the event had reached 61,000 views, with dislikes still exceeding likes by three to one. Part of Biden’s problem: his YouTube channel has roughly 50,000 subscribers, while Donald Trump’s has over 390,000.
But that’s just the tip of the Biden campaign’s social media concern. From mid-March to mid-April, posts about the president generated seven times more interactions (likes, comments and shares) than the former vice president on Facebook and Twitter, according to the monitoring service NewsWhip. Trump’s social media followers far exceed Biden’s – 77 million to 5 million on Twitter, 27 million to under 2 million on Facebook, and 19 million to under 2 million on Instagram.
Of course, Donald Trump devotes considerable time and effort to peppering his Twitter feed, and he has the power of the presidency behind him. Still, while Joe Biden has 5 million Twitter followers, recent rival Sen. Bernie Sanders has nearly 12 million and former President Obama has about 116 million.
Although Trump obsesses over his TV ratings and social media numbers, there’s no need for Biden to launch a Twitter war – but he does need to improve his social media presence. Fundraising, for instance, is tied directly to digital outreach. As of April 21, Trump and the GOP had $187 million more in donations than Biden and the DNC.
Organizing, which the Biden campaign struggled with during most of 2019, is also dependent on social media. It was clear to those of us who followed Biden across Iowa for months that his crowds were far smaller than those of, say, Sanders, whose relentless texting and emailing helped create huge turnout.
Then there’s basic messaging. One reason Mr. Trump dwells in the Twitterverse as much as he does is that it allows him to bypass news media and connect directly with supporters. Joe Biden doesn’t have enough of that clout, at least not yet, and the deficit is particularly crippling during the pandemic, when there are no live events.
The Biden camp hopes to level the playing field by utilizing tech veterans of the 2016 Trump campaign, led by Silicon Valley denizen James Barnes, who specializes in Facebook targeting. Barnes, once a Facebook employee, is credited with applying much of what the Obama campaign achieved with social media in 2012 to help elect Trump in 2016. Now, Barnes works on the Biden campaign.
To the extent that the Biden campaign is counting on Trump to self-destruct during the pandemic, as death counts rise and economic readouts fall, then keeping a low profile might not be a bad strategy. But at some point Biden’s team must step up its social media game if it hopes to generate adequate funds, enthusiasm and, ultimately, turnout.
Back to YouTube for a moment, where the Biden channel had anemic viewer totals with Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Al Gore. Notably, however, when the message is appealing, clicks do come. President Obama’s April 14 appearance on Joe Biden’s channel has so far logged over 2 million views.
Peter Funt is a writer and speaker known for his television appearances on “Candid Camera.”
(8) comments
You guys Leave my Uncle Joe alone he is a Respectable Democrat!
Rumblings withing the DNC have Biden withdrawing from the race. If you looked at his odds of winning, it'd be like a three-legged horse winning the Kentucky Derby.
"Biden campaign held a virtual town hall to discuss women’s issues"
I'll bet that was a rousing town hall. Biden discussing women's issues...like unwanted kissing, hair sniffing, man-handling, grabbing and assaulting staffers. I'm sure it was a "penetrating" discussion.
Our impeached, loser of a president has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least 23 women since the 1980s. The accusations have resulted in three reported instances of litigation: his then-wife Ivana made a rape claim during their 1989 divorce litigation; businesswoman Jill Harth sued Trump in 1997 alleging breach of contract while also suing for nonviolent sexual harassment; and, in 2017, former “The Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit after Trump called her a liar.[6]
Public allegations since 2016 - Jessica Leeds (1980s) - Kristin Anderson (1990s) - Lisa Boyne (1996) - Cathy Heller (1997) - Temple Taggart McDowell (1997) - Karena Virginia (1998) - Karen Johnson (early 2000s) - Mindy McGillivray (2003) - Jennifer Murphy (2005) - Rachel Crooks (2005) - Natasha Stoynoff (2005) - Juliet Huddy (2005 or 2006) - Jessica Drake (2006) - Ninni Laaksonen (2006) - Cassandra Searles (2013)
In May 2016, The New York Times published the article "Crossing the Line: How Donald Trump Behaved with Women in Private". For the article, Times reporters Michael Barbaro and Megan Twohey conducted 50 interviews with women who had known the scumbag socially, during their professional career, or while modeling or competing for a beauty pageant title. Their accounts—many relayed here in their own words—reveal unwelcome romantic advances, unending commentary on the female form, a shrewd reliance on ambitious women, and unsettling workplace conduct, according to the interviews, as well as court records and written recollections. The interactions occurred in his offices at Trump Tower, at his homes, at construction sites and backstage at beauty pageants. They appeared to be fleeting, unimportant moments to him, but they left lasting impressions on the women who experienced them.
"known for his television appearances on 'Candid Camera.'" Oh yeah those are some serious creds![rolleyes]
His claim to fame is being Allen Funt's son. Like the ballet dancer, lil' Ron Reagan, Jr.
I'll be damned! Who would ever have thought Ron Reagan, Jr was Allen Funt's son? The depth of knowledge found here is truly amazing!
I gave you more credit than you deserve. I thought you could make the connection without me spelling it out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.