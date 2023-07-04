Peter Roff

Fear of the COVID virus may be largely gone, but the consequences of the mistakes made trying to combat its spread will be with us for a long time.

This is particularly true in the education space. Post-pandemic studies are now confirming the school closures, ordered by politicians bending to pressure from teachers unions, produced a learning gap that is unlikely to close. The 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress found, as one example, that math scores for 13-year-olds experienced their biggest decline in 50 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.