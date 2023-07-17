Peter Roff

About 20 years ago, the belief that commercially-significant quantities of fuel blends containing organic materials would soon be available led to the passage of alternative fuel requirements. Yet, because science failed to deliver on its promise, America ended up becoming more dependent on ethanol.

That growing dependence affects the price of fuel and feedstocks adversely, making each trip to the grocery store more costly than the last. The bureaucrats responsible for the idea, flush with taxpayer dollars as the result of congressional green-energy largess, made a bad bet.

