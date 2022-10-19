America used to have the best healthcare system in the world. It may still be, but it’s getting harder to deal with.

Politicians promising to bring costs down typically hit on “solutions” that made things worse. One innovation they encouraged was the use of middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers – PBMs – which sounded like a good idea at the time, but predictably created a mess.

