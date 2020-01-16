As comedian Ricky Gervais said so pointedly during the Golden Globes, Hollywood is full of people with no experience in the real world who think they should tell the rest of us how to live.
A perfect example of this is “Dark Waters,” a film now down to about 100 screen across America in spite of an A-list cast that includes Mark Ruffalo (who also served as producer), Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway, Bill Pullman, and Tim Robbins, a liberal’s liberal probably best known as Susan Sarandon’s former longtime lover.
The film’s global gross is just over $11 million, according to IMDb.com, which is probably less than it cost to make and market. But there are potentially billions on the line, so the folks behind it probably would think it cheap at twice the price.
The storyline — corporate lawyer becomes do-gooder battling an evil corporation secretly poisoning groundwater in the Ohio River valley — is supposedly “based on a true story.”
To translate, that means everything in the movie looks like it’s true to life, even if the actual facts won’t sustain the storyline.
In this case, that’s important. The chemicals talked about in the film have not been shown to be cancer-causing or toxic to humans but, because they’re widely used (in everything from the manufacture of frying pans to fire-fighting equipment) by a company with extremely deep pockets, there’s a concerted effort underway to suggest they are in order to get into court with major damage claims generating big settlements.
As we’ve seen time and again, the lion’s share of those payouts — if they happen — will go to the lawyers and politically active groups that helped push the narrative. They won’t go to the poor people whom they claim were adversely impacted by the damaged environment. For the trial lawyers and others involved, it’s their return on investment, which will do a lot to make up for the film being overlooked by the Golden Globes and the Oscars.
No one involved in “Dark Waters” (or any other of these new messages movies) intended for the film to flop. It got largely positive reviews from the critics, who tend to be politically liberal, just like most of the rest of the entertainment industry. It was also a boon to folks pushing for the U.S. House of Representatives to move on legislation requiring the EPA to come up with an aggressive plan for dealing with the family of chemicals labeled in the film as being destructive, despite plenty of solid science saying they’re not.
There was a time when a 126 minute, slickly produced cinematic achievement like “Dark Waters” would have been labeled propaganda.
Now it’s just socially conscious filmmaking, funded generously in this instance by the taxpayers. Ohio provided an estimated $2.5 million in tax credits to help the film get made, despite how bad it makes people living along the Ohio River look.
As study after study has shown, these special interest tax breaks rarely generate enough revenue for the state to justify them.
Ohio and every other state that wants to attract filmmaking as an industry would be better off eliminating them and lowering the state income tax or some other tax rate if they’re looking to boost economic growth.
Against the advice of legendary producer Sam Goldwyn — the “G” in MGM — more and more of the film colony regard their products as an opportunity to influence the attitudes of the American public.
To them, movies aren’t supposed to entertain – they’re supposed to right wrongs and address injustice. Which means the folks behind “Dark Waters” probably didn’t ever worry about hitting the break-even point between what they spent and what the film grossed.
The movie’s network of well-heeled, politically savvy backers likely overlooked the potential loss in order to popularize the issue and potentially taint any future jury pool in states where future lawsuits may be filed.
As a tool for helping the trial bar open up new avenues to great riches, “Dark Waters” is a four-star effort that’s sure to launch many sequels if it works.
Peter Roff is a senior fellow at Frontiers of Freedom and a former U.S. News and World Report contributing editor who appears regularly as a commentator on the One America News network.
Frontiers of Freedom is a right-wing group funded by Exxon/Mobil, the Koch Bros and other groups dedicated to denying climate change, calling alternative energy junk science and funds blocking of any legislation that would benefit our nation by pulling back corporate welfare for major polluters.
