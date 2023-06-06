Peter Roff

More than a few economists predicted a period of record economic growth would follow the end of the lockdowns associated with the pandemic.

It didn’t happen. What America got instead was a period of prolonged, rapidly rising inflation that devalued wages and retirement savings. Now, as USA Today recently pointed out, more and more older Americans living on fixed incomes are realizing they may need to “unretire” to make ends meet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.