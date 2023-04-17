Peter Roff

It’s tax season again and, with the possible exception of President Joe Biden and a few members of Congress, we’re not happy about it.

Overall, thanks to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the federal tax bill many of us will pay is down from what it might have been. Biden thinks that’s a problem, even though tax revenues soared as a result of the lower rates. His core economic message continues to be that the wealthiest among us need to pay more even though the IRS data shows they are. After the tax cuts became law, tax payments by the top 1% of income earners rose by 17.3%.

