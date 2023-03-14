PhilKerpen.jpg

More than halfway through his four-year term in office, President Biden is expected to issue his first veto: to block a bipartisan bill requiring fund managers to maximize financial returns for investors rather than compromise them to pursue objectives like fighting global warming and pursuing social justice.

The Trump-era rule was simple: plan fiduciaries were required to make their investment decisions solely based on “pecuniary factors,” meaning the financial interests of plan participants. Biden’s rule is the opposite: “a final rule that allows plan fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when they select retirement investments.”

