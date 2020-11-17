Editor: “Systemic racism” is the new label for the U.S. today. Surely a little research would bear this out. Since this term seems to be specifically applicable to the criminal justice system, let’s focus on chief lawmakers and enforcement personnel.
President: 13 African-Americans have run for president since 1972. One was elected to two terms. One of the 13 was on the ballot for Vice President. Minority candidates overall are hard to get a handle on. Reference: Elizabeth Warren’s and “Beto” O’Rourke’s candidacies.
Mayors: Of the 100 largest cities in the country, 39 have elected black mayors. In 2018, 57.1% of black mayors served in cities (over 40,000) without a black majority population. Source: black-demographics.com.
Congress: The 116th Congress is most racially, ethnically diverse ever. In 2019, 116 lawmakers were nonwhite. This represents an 84% increase. The 107th Congress of 2001-03, had 63 minority members. Source: pewresearch.org.
Governors: 13 minority governors have served since 2000, 4 currently. All 5 territorial governors are minorities and DC has elected a black mayor since 1990.
Police Chiefs: July 19, 2016 · Nearly 3,000 police chiefs, assistant chiefs and commanders, members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officials, gathered in DC. Source: wusa9.com/article/news.
Police officers: The Bureau of Justice Statistics states there were 130,000 minority local police officers in 2013, an increase of 78,000 officers from 1987 and 13,000 from 2007. The number of minority officers rose nationally to 27.3%. Source: blackenterprise.com.
Attorney Generals: 10 minority State Attorney Generals served in the U.S. since 1995, 6 are currently serving. There have been African American US AGs since 2008.
Phil Lehman
Prescott
(1) comment
Just consider the number of blacks killed by police since 2015. Black Americans account for less than 13% of the population, but their deaths at the hands of police run 30 per million while whites run 12 per million.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.