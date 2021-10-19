Editor: Very likely there are few around who have had a more varied or longer (58 years) career in transportation than has this writer.
In my opinion, the Biden administration has been late in recognizing the California port container ship backup problem and inept in dealing with it. You can’t unload ships unless you can move the containers out of the yard and that takes trucks. The truck driver shortage has been front and center for several years. The importing of products has been a growing problem for decades until the Trump Administration’s efforts to bring back jobs to the U.S.A. and the push toward “made in America”.
Years ago, Walmart started this insidious trend toward producing the cheapest products by chasing the lowest labor wage countries years ago.
I called this a “screw your neighbor” philosophy. You get cheaper products but your neighbor loses his/her job. Many other American firms followed suit to the detriment of the American worker. The trend was hallmarked by the NAFTA agreement in the 1980s which, as a person with a postgraduate degree from the American Institute of Foreign Trade in Glendale, I saw it at the time to be detrimental to the United States. Free trade between a first world country and a third world country will eventually equal both counties out somewhere in the middle — the equilibrium effect, I call it.
Our current Secretary of Transportation has no credentials or experience to enable him to handle the current port disaster. President Biden has appointed only left wing profile people without regard to who is the best qualified person to do the job.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
