Editor: In response to a letter from Bill Thomas published Feb. 13, I’d say let’s not play fast and loose with the facts, Bill. You start out good but descend into the partisanship you oppose. You claim a couple of alleged “fibs” in the President’s State of the Union Address such as:
1. The issue of pre-existing medical conditions which you claim the President will take away because the administration is in court versus Obamacare. In fact, I have heard him say his plan is to protect pre existing conditions in whatever health care plan is proposed to replace Obamacare. We will see. But don’t call that a fib. To oppose Obamacare in principle is not necessarily opposing a part of it.
2. You state that President Obama added more jobs on average in his last three years than Trump has done during his administration while Trump is claiming his average is the highest of any administration. Note the word “administration”. For Obama that would mean the average over his eight years. Not just the last three years.
Believe me, President Obama was superb in his handling of the financial debacle he inherited from President Bush in 2008. He deserves all the credit in the world for bringing back our economy slow and easy despite much criticism from those who would have pushed ahead fast and furious toward the next recession (economics 101). President Trump has added to the very positive economic performance so far in his tenure.
As a side note to the “Never Trumpers,” how is it that someone can be indicted/impeached on false facts, judged to be innocent but is still considered guilty in the eyes of 50 percent of the population? Is it “innocent until proven guilty” or “guilty no matter what?” This whole impeachment mess since Trump became President is totally ridiculous. Having been a Democrat since John Kennedy (including being the local leader for Gov. Howard Dean in 2004) I have since determined that the party has gone nuts since President Trump was elected. Let’s see what comes down the pike after we find just how all this impeachment business started in 2016.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
Phil, thank you for telling it straight with facts. Refreshing!
