Editor: Havasu Vegas commenced operations in 1994 and after our 27 years of ownership, we have decided it’s time to retire. With that said, if you or someone you know, would have an interest in taking the over the wheels to drive Havasu Vegas to an even brighter future, please have them contact me at philhvx@citlink.net.
Havasu Vegas Express has a loyal customer base, proven receipts and great sales year round. The price is negotiable. A sale will provide an opportunity for a new owner to have continued success at this established and important business in this community. My wife Sonya and I are thankful for all the years of continued support from our friends and customers around the country and even foreign countries.
