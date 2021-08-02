Editor: To those who are complaining about the changing situation with covid-19, Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control, here is some news. This qualification about the virus updates has been voiced by them since day one. I don’t understand the reasons for the very, very short term memory. The information below from the CDC was just received. I have heard it many times in the last year and half. The science, testing and data are ever changing situations.
“August 2, 2021: This message includes updates on the covid-19 response from CDC. The covid-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.”
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Phil - [thumbup]Uh, oh. You showed common sense. That, along with education are anathema to Republicans. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.