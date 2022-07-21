Editor: From the July 21st News Herald's "Nation in Brief" column, on page 14, there was an item titled "Sesame Place Apologizes After Black Girls Snubbed at Parade." More fake news. Absolutely a false report from what I saw and I watched the video taken by the mother at least four times. One time in slow motion. The printed story is slanted to fit the BLM narrative That's not how it happened as can be seen in the video!
Another slanted news story from what I assume is the Associated Press wire where the News Herald gets their national and international news.
