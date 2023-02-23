Editor: Unless you understand the other side of an issue, you are doomed to one-sided thinking. You will never make the debate team. It’s like playing a football game with only your offensive team. And those who have not learned from the mistakes of the past are likely to repeat them. Talk about crimes against humanity! How many innocent men, women and children did the U.S. kill while invading Iraq under false pretenses? And the big chief, who voted for it, now speaks with forked tongue.
Phil Miller
