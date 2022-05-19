Editor: We hear that a lot of our product availability problems today are being blamed on “the supply chain.” Well, the supply chain is composed of a variety of components. And you would think that some genius (that leaves out anyone in this government) would figure out which component(s) are the problem and come up with ways to solve it.
And the news people should start insisting that anyone using the words “supply chain” further explain exactly which component instead of just chalking it up to the side pocket. In other words fix the damn thing! This from one who was awarded a $25 bonus by Del Monte for his efforts in their supply chain It was a lot of money back in 1967.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
