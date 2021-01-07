Editor: I second the prior Onion about the Associated Press. It is right up there in the fake news competition. And by printing their crapola, Today’s New Herald is participating in, and reducing itself to, the fake news level which is widespread.
The AP never has anything good to say about President Trump. Whenever they include his name the AP always, and I mean always, inserts a negative adjective. This turns the piece into opinion rather than news and is practiced by most networks and most printed media currently. (where is Uncle Walter Cronkite?) I’ll give you and example. Yesterday, for the first time, I saw our minister drive home sober from a party at a downtown bar/restaurant. By inserting one adjective I change the whole story. This is done within every AP article containing the word Trump or president.
From day one I got the feeling that the alligators living in the swamp were going to go to any length to dump Trump. I would watch and hear on C-SPAN what the President actually said live and then later watch and hear reports that twisted and distorted, sliced and diced his words. They reported by taking words out of context, selecting parts and then adding incendiary opinion. Remember that Thomas Jefferson, the first of the dirty tricksters, used a media type to spiel out fake stuff and win the election from a sitting President John Adams. To my senses, Reuters, an international news organization with HQ in London is about the only real news source available to us. However, one can hope that their hometown newspaper will print unslanted news with opinion only appearing on the editorial page.
Phil Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
There has never been anything good to say about Typhoid Donnie whose "words" spurred a few thousand conservative/fascist domestic terrorist to attempt the take-over of our nation's capitol building, leading to he deaths of five people, many more injured and massive damage to the site of our greatest symbol of democracy.
Hopefully we will survive the next 12 days without Typhoid Donnie doing something stupid - oh wait, never mind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.